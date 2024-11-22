DELAWARE - The Delaware Healthcare Association has called on outgoing Governor John Carney to refrain from nominating members to the HB 350 Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, urging that the issue be handled by the incoming administration.
In a letter sent on Nov. 20, DHA President and CEO Brian Frazee expressed concerns about making appointments during a transition period, especially with ongoing litigation related to HB 350. The law impacts hospital cost review in Delaware.
"Further, the incoming administration and legislative leaders have signaled a willingness to consider further changes to HB 350," said Frazee. "With the final shape of the law occurring under the next administration, Governor-elect Matt Meyer, Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay, legislative leaders, and the courts should resolve this issue before appointments are made to the Board."
In May, DHA began to work with the General Assembly on the revisions of HB 350 after failing to have the law dismissed altogether. Previously, DHA expressed concern with the remaining element of establishing a politically-appointed board with authority over hospital budgets.