DELAWARE - As open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage begins Saturday, some Delaware residents say they’re worried about how rising health insurance costs will affect their families.
Carolyn Green, who lives in Georgetown, said she fears her relatives who rely on Obamacare may no longer be able to afford their premiums.
“That they won’t be able to pay their bills completely. And the worry, the stress it puts on them,” Green said.
The 2026 enrollment period is expected to bring the largest premium increases since the ACA was enacted more than a decade ago. The jump comes as enhanced federal subsidies that helped middle-class families afford coverage are set to expire, a key fight at the heart of the federal government shutdown.
Christina Bryan, Vice President of External Affairs for the Delaware Healthcare Association, said the changes could leave thousands in the state paying more — or losing coverage altogether.
“This will put a strain on our hospitals,” Bryan said. “We’ll see even longer emergency department wait times and a strain on our healthcare workforce.”
Bryan added that many people may choose to go uninsured, a decision she worries will have long-term consequences.
“If you don’t have health coverage, you’re probably not going to see your doctor,” she said. “You’re not going to get your diabetes managed or get preventive care.”
Nationwide, more than 24 million Americans receive coverage through the ACA. Experts say the combination of higher premiums and reduced subsidies could push millions to drop their plans, potentially increasing the number of uninsured people across the country.
Open enrollment for ACA coverage runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15 in most states. Those who want coverage to begin Jan. 1 must enroll by Dec. 15.