June home sales numbers

The Delaware housing market remains active.

DELAWARE — If you are selling your home, buying a home, or if you work in the real estate sector, new sales information from June might be able to arm you with more information on the direction of the market. 

According to the Delaware Association of Realtors, the state's housing market remained active in June, with inventory and property values signaling continued demand. However, this is something to watch, as there have been signs of caution among buyers.

Comparing June 2025 to June 2024:

Closed sales statewide: Up 5%

Homes sold in June: 1300

Median sale price: Up 4.15% to $405,997

Median list price: Down 2% to $407,833

That last number, experts suggest, may be a sign that sellers are adjusting expectations to meet market demand.

Other key numbers:

Inventory and active listings: Up 19%

Total homes listed for sale: 4,230

New listings: up 2% 

Pending sales: Down 8%

Average days on market: Up 24% to 38 days.

“June’s numbers reflect a market that is adjusting but still trending in a positive direction,” said Scott Farnan, president of the Delaware Association of REALTORS®. “We are especially proud to see our advocacy efforts reflected in the state’s newly approved fiscal year 2026 budget, which includes increased funding for housing.”

 

