DELAWARE - Delaware is increasing its monthly 911 surcharge to help replace the state’s aging emergency communications network with a statewide Next Generation 911 system.
Gov. Matt Meyer signed House Bill 468, which raises the surcharge on covered communications lines from 60 cents to 90 cents beginning Oct. 1. It is the first increase since 2001.
The additional revenue will be used for network infrastructure, call-handling equipment, software, cybersecurity, geographic information system data, training and other costs associated with implementing and maintaining the new system.
The legislation is expected to generate about $3.4 million during fiscal year 2027 and approximately $4.5 million annually after that, according to the state. The increase will cost most customers an additional 30 cents per month for each covered line.
House Bill 468 was sponsored by Rep. William Bush and co-sponsored by Rep. Daniel Short and Sen. Nicole Poore. The legislation passed the General Assembly unanimously.
“Having worked with Delaware’s fire, EMS and law enforcement communities throughout my career, I know that reliable emergency communications are critical to protecting lives,” Bush said. “This legislation will help modernize Delaware’s emergency communications network, so we’re prepared not only for today’s emergencies but for the challenges of tomorrow.”
Delaware’s emergency communications professionals answer more than 700,000 voice calls to 911 and process at least 20,000 text-to-911 messages each year, according to the state.
The system includes eight public safety answering points staffed by approximately 300 telecommunications specialists who provide emergency dispatch services around the clock.
Next Generation 911 will replace Delaware’s Enhanced 911 system with a secure, internet protocol-based network. The updated technology will support voice calls, text messages and multimedia, including photos and videos.
The state said the system will also improve caller location information, strengthen data sharing with first responders and make the emergency communications network more resilient during disasters and other emergencies.
“Every second matters when someone reaches out to 911 for help,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Joshua Bushweller said. “This legislation gives Delaware the resources to build a more resilient, secure and technologically advanced emergency communications system.”
Poore said the new system could provide dispatchers and first responders with better geolocation information and other technology needed to deliver faster emergency assistance.
Short said the additional cost to households would be modest compared with the potential public safety benefits.
Revenue from the surcharge will be deposited into Delaware’s 911 System Fund and may be used only for eligible emergency communications expenses. Those expenses include network connectivity, equipment, cybersecurity, training, maintenance, language translation and public education.