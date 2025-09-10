DELAWARE - In response to recent federal changes, Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said Wednesday that most commercial health insurance carriers operating in the state have committed to maintaining coverage for immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.
“Vaccines save lives,” Navarro said in a statement. “They save money, prevent costly diseases, keep insurance affordable, and preserve health care capacity, especially important as we face provider shortages.”
Several large carriers confirmed their positions:
Aetna CVS Health said it will continue to provide coverage for all approved vaccines, including COVID-19, without cost-sharing, as required by federal and state laws. It also noted that self-funded employer plans determine their own coverage.
- Delaware First Health (also known as Centene, Celtic, and Ambetter Health of Delaware) stated it remains committed to covering evidence-based treatments, including vaccines, and will continue aligning coverage with public health guidance.
- Highmark reported no changes to vaccine coverage or related medical policies and urged members to consult their physicians.
UnitedHealthcare said there have been no immediate changes to coverage for its commercial members and that it is monitoring evolving federal guidance.
Navarro emphasized that the Department of Insurance will continue to monitor changes, collaborate with state partners and, if necessary, pursue regulatory or legislative actions to ensure vaccine access is not diminished.