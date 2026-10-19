DOVER - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced temporary relief for agricultural workers affected by record-high diesel fuel prices.
Since many agricultural and forestry trucks travel between Maryland and Delaware, the department decided to join Delaware enforcement agents in honoring Maryland's temporary waiver. The waiver allows agricultural haulers to use dyed diesel fuel without fuel inspection penalties or related fees.
Delaware Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings says the state intends to provide continued relief for the duration of the waiver in Maryland. Should Maryland stop or modify the waiver, Delaware will reevaluate this action.
DelDOT says the temporary action is intended to provide flexibility to agricultural and forestry operations during the current fuel supply disruption and ensure that essential goods continue moving across Delmarva.