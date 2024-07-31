DELAWARE — The Delaware Supreme Court has adopted a permanent policy allowing cell phones and other personal electronic devices (PEDs) in state courthouses, effective Aug. 7. This decision follows a successful two-year pilot program initiated at the urging of Family Court Chief Judge Michael Newell.
Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. explained that the program was designed to enhance access to justice by permitting the use of PEDs in judicial facilities.
"Cell phones and PEDs are essential to everyday life and often contain important personal information," Seitz said. He added that the pilot program revealed no significant safety concerns or disruptions.
Under the new policy, visitors may use devices to make calls, access the internet and obtain information in public courthouse areas, provided it does not disrupt court proceedings. However, photography, audio and video recording are largely prohibited, except in certain situations, such as photographing public court documents in clerks' offices, said the courts.
Devices must be silenced or turned off in courtrooms, and judicial officers may require devices to be placed in secure, locking pouches if deemed necessary for safety or security. Court security will manage the use of these pouches.