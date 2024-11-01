DELAWARE- Delaware’s court system is warning about an uptick in phone scams where callers pose as court or law enforcement officials, claiming people owe fines, missed jury duty, or have arrest warrants – all to trick them into sending money immediately.
Recently, scammers have even sent victims fraudulent “orders of arrest” to appear credible, directing them to non-governmental addresses to make cash payments.
The Delaware Judiciary emphasized that such calls are not legitimate and that court representatives, law enforcement and jury services will never demand immediate payment or direct individuals to unofficial locations.
They also do not use cash, gift cards, or payment apps like Venmo or Zelle for payment collection.
Authorities advise Delawareans to be cautious if they receive such calls. Scam indicators include immediate payment demands, untraceable payment methods, and caller ID spoofing to display false numbers.
The Delaware Judiciary encourages anyone receiving these calls to document the phone number, names, or details mentioned, hang up and report the call to local law enforcement.
For those with questions about jury duty, Delaware Superior Court Jury Services is available at 302-255-0800 (New Castle County), 302-735-1901 (Kent County), and 302-855-7055 (Sussex County). The judiciary reminds residents that missed jury duty notifications are sent by mail.
To check for outstanding warrants, residents can use the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System’s online resources.