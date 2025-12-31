unemployment

An image of an unemployment benefits application.

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Labor says it has significantly reduced the state’s unemployment insurance claims backlog following operational changes and staffing adjustments within its Unemployment Division.

Officials said the backlog of open cases dropped by more than 40 percent, from more than 7,000 claims to fewer than 4,000, after the department refocused on service delivery, compliance and fiscal management.

The department cited improved efficiency through the continued development of Claimant 360 and IQ Fraud dashboards, the launch of a centralized document knowledgebase, and the introduction of new productivity tools to streamline workflows and strengthen decision-making.

The agency also says it secured federal Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment grant funding to support increased claimant engagement, improved reemployment outcomes and ongoing process improvements. A transition to updated case management procedures helped stabilize operations, officials said.

“Reducing open claims by thousands while updating our processes and retraining staff reflects the dedication and focus of our team,” Delaware Secretary of Labor LaKresha Moultrie said in a statement. She added the department plans to continue improving the system in 2026.

By shifting adjudicators away from call handling and toward focused claim processing, the department says it reported increased productivity and faster decision-making for claimants. Additional staffing initiatives, including the onboarding of a “Mission Backlog” team, were also credited with boosting capacity.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you