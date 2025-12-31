WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Labor says it has significantly reduced the state’s unemployment insurance claims backlog following operational changes and staffing adjustments within its Unemployment Division.
Officials said the backlog of open cases dropped by more than 40 percent, from more than 7,000 claims to fewer than 4,000, after the department refocused on service delivery, compliance and fiscal management.
The department cited improved efficiency through the continued development of Claimant 360 and IQ Fraud dashboards, the launch of a centralized document knowledgebase, and the introduction of new productivity tools to streamline workflows and strengthen decision-making.
The agency also says it secured federal Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment grant funding to support increased claimant engagement, improved reemployment outcomes and ongoing process improvements. A transition to updated case management procedures helped stabilize operations, officials said.
“Reducing open claims by thousands while updating our processes and retraining staff reflects the dedication and focus of our team,” Delaware Secretary of Labor LaKresha Moultrie said in a statement. She added the department plans to continue improving the system in 2026.
By shifting adjudicators away from call handling and toward focused claim processing, the department says it reported increased productivity and faster decision-making for claimants. Additional staffing initiatives, including the onboarding of a “Mission Backlog” team, were also credited with boosting capacity.