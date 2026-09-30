DELAWARE - The First State is now accepting applications for a new $10 million tax credit program aimed at attracting film, television and other entertainment productions to the state.
The Delaware Entertainment and Production Tax Credit is the state's first film tax credit program. It provides a 30% transferable tax credit for eligible productions that spend more than $100,000 in Delaware over a 12-month period.
The program is open to feature films, television series, commercials, music videos, video games and esports productions.
Companies must be incorporated or registered to do business in Delaware. Productions must also be at least 70% funded and within 120 days of principal photography to be considered.
The credit is retroactive to July 1, meaning productions that have already filmed in Delaware since then can apply.
The program also is designed to support smaller and independent productions. Projects under $1.5 million from qualifying small businesses can have the third-party CPA requirement waived.
“Applicants have to tell us what Delaware residents are you going to hire, what vendors are you going to use, what locations in Delaware you're going to prioritize,” CJ Bell of the Delaware Division of Small Business tells our NBC affiliate, NBC10.
Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until the $10 million in available funding is spent.