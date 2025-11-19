DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety has launched its annual “Safe Holiday Travels” and “Sober Rides” campaign ahead of the winter holidays. The state is offering discounted ride shares to reduce deadly crashes during what they say is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
The campaign runs through New Year’s Day and aims to combat impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and unsafe pedestrian behaviors, all leading causes of road crashes in Delaware said the state.
The Sober Rides initiative returns this year with $20 vouchers for Lyft and Uber users during high-risk periods. The discounts begin on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. and run through 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. The second voucher window opens on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. and ends at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.
“Our seasonal campaign has always been extremely important, and with recent air travel challenges expected to push more holiday travelers to the roadways, the stakes are even higher this year,” said Sharon Bryson, Director, Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “More vehicles on the road, bad weather, an increase in the number of parties and alcohol consumption, and even the general lighthearted spirit of the season all contribute to higher risk of crashes — and, sadly, fatalities."
According to state data, Delaware recorded 641 deadly crashes between 2020 and 2024, with 39 percent involving alcohol or drugs. In 2024 alone, 1,033 crashes were tied to impaired driving.
The campaign’s second component, Safe Holiday Travels, includes in-person engagement and educational outreach during holiday events across the state. Street teams will deliver messages about safe driving and walking, distribute safety materials and host games to promote road safety.
Scheduled events include:
53rd Annual Newark Turkey Trot — Saturday, Nov. 22
Capital Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration, Dover — Thursday, Dec. 4
Georgetown Christmas Parade and Caroling on the Circle — Thursday, Dec. 4
Downtown Milford Holiday Stroll and Christmas Market — Saturday, Dec. 6
Milton Holly Festival — Saturday, Dec. 13