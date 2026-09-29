DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DODHH) and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office (DSFMO) hosted a live demonstration at the Delaware Department of Labor, to officially launch the Accessibility Equipment Program.
The event called 'Life Safety in Action: Fire and Carbon Monoxide Alert Device Program for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing' marked a major milestone during Deaf Awareness Month. It highlighted how specialized equipment including flash receivers, vibrating bed shakers, and alarm clocks with bed shakers will protect citizens who cannot hear standard audible safety alarms.
"This program represents an important step towards ensuring access to critical life safety equipment for all Delawareans, and we hope it will also ease the fire safety concerns of our deaf and hard of hearing communities," said State Fire Marshal John Rudd.