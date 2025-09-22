GEORGETOWN, Del. - Governor Matt Meyer signed a proclamation Monday afternoon declaring September as Literacy Month in Delaware, highlighting the state’s renewed focus on improving reading outcomes for students.
"Reading is vitally important in all aspects of life. It's vitally important, honestly, to our education system, making sure we bring up ELA scores," said Governor Meyer. "The scores increase and students are showing proficiency across our state in reading and writing. But it's also important to learn other subjects."
Meyer said his new FY2026 budget will reflect a strong commitment to education, showing his investment in the future of Delaware.
The governor outlined several key allocations in the proposed budget, including:
- $33.1 million to support projected school growth and raise teacher pay
- $8.4 million to continue expanding mental health support in schools
- $8 million to create an Early Literacy Emergency Fund to support the state’s youngest learners
- $3 million to fund teacher-driven projects, allowing educators to apply for classroom-specific resources and materials
Meyer emphasized that these investments are meant to directly benefit both students and teachers, helping to close literacy gaps and support overall academic achievement.
Dr. Jay Owens, superintendent of the Indian River School District, also mentioned that it is the teachers who really do help with a student’s education.
"Elementary school is when it first starts. That excitement for learning, that excitement for reading. So having one teacher have that impact on someone that lasts a lifetime is amazing." said Owens.
Now that September has been declared Literacy Month in Delaware, Governor Matt Meyer’s budget also highlights other key priorities, including healthcare and housing across the state.