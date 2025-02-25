Delaware launches new crop insurance assistance program

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture has introduced the Delaware Agricultural Production Insurance Assistance Program to help farmers save on crop insurance premiums.
The program provides a 30 percent reduction in premiums for farmers who had eligible crop insurance plans in 2024, with savings of up to $10 per acre for multi-peril crop insurance, Whole-Farm Revenue Protection, and livestock insurance.
Established through bipartisan legislation and signed into law in 2024, the program aims to make insurance more affordable and strengthen the financial security of Delaware’s agricultural sector.
Farmers enrolled in 2024 plans will automatically receive the reduced premiums. Those without coverage can sign up for 2025 plans to receive the benefit in 2026.