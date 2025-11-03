WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor Matt Meyer has officially launched the Delaware Office of New Americans, a new initiative housed in the Department of State aimed at supporting the state’s growing immigrant population.
The governor's team says the office will focus on helping immigrants integrate into their communities by offering services such as citizenship support, workforce development programs, language access, and civic engagement opportunities. It will also work closely with community organizations and other state programs to streamline access to these resources.
“When immigrants arrive in Delaware, they don’t just add to our population—they strengthen our neighborhoods, enrich our culture, and build businesses that benefit all Delawareans,” Meyer said. “The Office of New Americans will be responsible for ensuring every immigrant has the support they need to succeed in our state.”
Meyer appointed Rony Baltazar-Lopez as the inaugural director of the office. Baltazar-Lopez previously served as Director of Policy and Communications for the Department of State. His first day in the new role was Nov. 3.
“As the son of immigrants, I am deeply honored to lead the establishment of the Office of New Americans,” Baltazar-Lopez said. “This new office will ensure that immigrants have access to the resources, opportunities, and tools—such as workforce development and language access—needed to successfully build their lives in Delaware and across the United States.”
Delaware joins nearly half of U.S. states that have created similar offices dedicated to helping immigrants build successful lives in their new communities. In the coming months, the Office of New Americans will launch a statewide listening tour to gather feedback from immigrants and organizations that serve them.
The office will also coordinate with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Office of Immigration Assistance, which helps with citizenship efforts.
According to state data, about 11.5 percent of Delaware's population—nearly 118,000 people—are immigrants. Of those, roughly 79,000 are part of the workforce, including about 6,900 entrepreneurs. Immigrants contribute approximately $1.4 billion to Delaware’s economy each year.
With the launch of this new office, state leaders are emphasizing that all people in Delaware—regardless of where they were born—should have equal access to resources and opportunities.