DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Housing Authority has launched two new pilot programs to support local governments in streamlining housing recovery after disasters and reforming outdated zoning and land-use codes to boost affordable housing.
The two initiatives, the Disaster Housing Pilot Program and the Zoning and Land Use Reform Pilot Program, are designed to build capacity in towns, cities and counties across the state, providing free technical assistance and access to planning experts, said the DSHA.
Municipalities selected for the Disaster Housing Pilot Program pilot will participate in a 12-month process that includes workshops, hazard risk assessments and the development of custom recovery ordinances. According to DSHA, the goal is to create best practices that can be replicated across the state in future disaster planning efforts.
The Zoning and Land Use Reform Pilot Program, created through Senate Joint Resolution 8, focuses on helping local governments modernize zoning codes to address housing affordability and expand housing options.
“We are excited to support local jurisdictions that want to partner with us to create smarter communities, lower housing costs, and better serve Delawareans,” said Director Matthew J. Heckles. “The technical assistance pilot program has big potential to address the housing supply crisis. We need a variety of housing that serves working families in Delaware. By participating with us, jurisdictions get the help they need to improve their zoning laws in away that makes their communities thrive.”
Municipalities interested in participating in the Disaster Housing Pilot Program should complete the survey on the DSHA website. The deadline to apply to participate in the Zoning and Land Use Reform Pilot Program is Oct. 31.