DELAWARE - Delaware legislative leaders on Friday announced the schedule for a series of public hearings as part of a bipartisan investigation into the state’s recent property reassessment.
The hearings, organized by a special committee of lawmakers from both chambers and parties, will take place throughout the fall at Legislative Hall in Dover. According to House and Senate leaders, goal is to provide transparency around the reassessment process and consider legislation to improve fairness for taxpayers.
“Delawareans have been very clear that they want answers on how we got to this place, and they deserve to hear that information directly from the organizations and entities involved,” said House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown. “We’re going to be digging into this topic from every angle.”
The committee plans to examine various aspects of the reassessment, including how it was carried out and which entities were responsible.
The legislation says all four hearings will include time for public comment and will be livestreamed on the General Assembly’s website.
Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend said lawmakers are committed to a thorough review of the process. “This is Delaware’s first property reassessment in two generations,” said Townsend. “We want to understand what happened and how we can move forward on behalf of the people of Delaware.”
The hearing schedule is as follows:
Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m. – Senate Chamber
Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. – House Chamber
Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. – House Chamber
Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m. – Senate Chamber
All hearings will be held in Dover at Legislative Hall.