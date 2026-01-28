DELAWARE- A Republican state senator has introduced updated legislation that would direct a portion of revenue from a regional climate program back to Delaware electric customers through bill rebates.
Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) introduced Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 64, which revises a proposal first introduced last year.
The bill focuses on how Delaware uses money generated through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state program aimed at reducing carbon emissions from power plants.
Under the updated legislation, funding for existing energy efficiency programs, low-income assistance and greenhouse gas reduction efforts would remain at current levels through 2025. Any RGGI revenue collected above those levels would be used for rebates applied directly to electric bills.
The bill specifies that rebates would be distributed statewide through electric suppliers and reflected on customers’ bills, rather than through separate programs.
Supporters of the legislation say the goal is to provide direct financial relief to electric customers as energy costs rise. The proposal does not eliminate RGGI participation or existing programs tied to the initiative.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate Environment, Energy and Transportation Committee. A hearing date has not yet been announced.