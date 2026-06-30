As of 10 p.m. June 30, both the House and Senate are still actively in session.
DOVER, Del. - Several Delaware bills have passed both chambers of the General Assembly, including measures dealing with voting rights, firearm dealers, fire company background checks, Rehoboth Beach’s charter and the creation of a new state office for immigrants and new Americans.
House Bill 430 is the first leg of a proposed constitutional amendment that would require only natural persons to be allowed to vote in Delaware elections. The measure would block LLCs, corporations and other artificial entities from voting.
The bill comes after a lawsuit over Fenwick Island’s policy allowing those entities to vote in local elections. Because the measure is a constitutional amendment, it would still need to pass again in the next General Assembly before becoming part of Delaware’s Constitution.
Another bill now ready for the governor would add new rules for firearm dealers. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 300 would require state licenses for firearm dealers and add stronger security, training and reporting requirements. It would also allow recurring inspections by Delaware State Police.
Lawmakers also passed Senate Bill 325, which would strengthen background checks for volunteer fire company members. The bill would require state and federal criminal history checks for many members.
A House amendment narrowed the bill by changing “felony” to “violent felony,” exempting some limited-responsibility members without public-safety duties and delaying implementation for 180 days.
The Delaware John Lewis Voting Rights Act is also heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 444 would create new protections against voter suppression, vote dilution, intimidation and deception. It would also require language assistance in certain local elections when there is a need.
If signed, the bill would give voters, organizations and the attorney general more ways to challenge election practices in court.
A Rehoboth Beach charter bill is also ready for the governor’s action. Senate Bill 306 would update several city rules, including fines for ordinance violations, city salaries and how property assessments are handled.
The bill was amended in the House to remove proposed candidate qualifications and affidavit requirements. It also removes outdated powers from the charter, including language allowing the city to tax dog owners.
Senate Bill 27 would create Delaware’s Office of New Americans. The office would be tasked with supporting immigrants and new Americans living in Delaware, with the goal of improving access to services and strengthening economic opportunities.