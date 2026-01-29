Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 10 below. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern, northwest, and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills and or temperatures are expected through tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&