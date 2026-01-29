DELAWARE- A bipartisan bill introduced this week in the Delaware General Assembly aims to extend right-to-repair protections to marine equipment, potentially creating the first state law in the nation focused specifically on boats and related machinery.
The Delaware Marine Equipment Right to Repair Act, House Bill 279, is sponsored by State Rep. Rich Collins, R-Millsboro, and State Sen. Russell Huxtable, D-Harbeson, Lewes, Dewey Beach. State leaders say the proposal would require manufacturers of boats, engines and specialized marine machinery to provide fair and reasonable access to parts, tools, software and documentation needed to conduct repairs.
If enacted, the measure would mark a new direction for the right-to-repair movement, which lawmakers say has gained momentum nationwide over the past decade.
Right-to-repair laws enacted so far — in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New York, Oregon and Massachusetts — have largely focused on consumer electronics such as cell phones, though some also address farm equipment, automobiles and home appliances.
Manufacturers and opponents have raised concerns that expanding access to repairs could expose information and trade secrets. Regarding engines and vehicles, those opposed, including some federal agencies, have argued that third-party access could enable owners to bypass safety and environmental compliance features.
Rep. Collins said the bill reflects Delaware’s long-standing culture of hands-on repair, particularly in coastal and agricultural communities.
Sen. Huxtable said the legislation applies lessons from other right-to-repair efforts to an industry central to Delaware’s coastal economy.
House Bill 279 is pending action in the House Transportation Committee.