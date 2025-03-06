DOVER, Del. – A new bill introduced in the Delaware General Assembly seeks to establish the state’s first Office of Suicide Prevention. Sponsored by Rep. Eric Morrison and Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, House Bill 54 aims to coordinate suicide prevention efforts and improve mental health resources across the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 49,000 people died by suicide in the U.S. in 2022—one death every 11 minutes. In Delaware, 130 suicides were recorded that year, with a rate of 11.4 percent. Currently, Delaware is the only state without an Office of Suicide Prevention.
“In Delaware, we have made strides to increase access to mental health services and prevent individuals from taking their own lives. But for far too long, we have overlooked a clear opportunity to do more,” Morrison said. “HB 54 is a simple but effective way to coordinate suicide prevention efforts across the state, and over time gain a better understanding of how we can do more to address this critical issue. This legislation will save lives.”
Responsibilities of the Proposed Office
If passed, the Office of Suicide Prevention would operate within the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH). The office would:
- Assist the Suicide Prevention Coalition in its mission to reduce suicidal ideation and attempts.
- Develop and update the State of Delaware’s Suicide Prevention Plan at least every three years.
- Provide guidance to state and local stakeholders on suicide prevention strategies.
- Oversee funding applications and seek grants to support prevention programs.
The office would also work alongside the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families (DSCYF) to centralize suicide prevention resources.
"DSAMH is proud to support HB 54 to establish the Office of Suicide Prevention in Delaware, which will spread awareness of this urgent public health issue and save lives of Delawareans who need help," said DSAMH Director Joanna Champney.
Legislative Process and Reporting
If enacted, DSAMH would appoint a director and staff for the office, based on available funding. The office would also be required to submit an annual report to the governor and General Assembly beginning Oct. 15, 2026, outlining its progress and impact.
Mantzavinos, the bill’s Senate sponsor, emphasized the need for a proactive, statewide approach.
“By creating a comprehensive, centralized, and proactive approach to suicide prevention, we can reach more of our neighbors and eliminate the stigma associated with seeking help,” Mantzavinos said.
HB 54 has been assigned to the House Health and Human Development Committee for review.