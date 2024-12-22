DOVER, Del. — Delaware could soon join the 47 states that allow direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine shipments, as lawmakers plan to introduce a new bill in the General Assembly aimed at modernizing the state’s alcohol delivery laws.
State Reps. Jeff Spiegelman, representing Townsend, Clayton, and Smyrna, and Mike Smith of Pike Creek Valley are crafting legislation to give Delawareans the option of ordering wine directly from wineries and having it delivered to their homes through carriers such as FedEx or UPS.
The proposed legislation would allow wineries to sell directly to consumers in Delaware, but online retail sales of wine would remain prohibited. The bill includes several safeguards, requiring wineries and carriers to obtain state licenses and mandating training for delivery drivers to ensure responsible handling of alcohol. Deliveries would be limited to adults over 21, with identification and a signature required upon receipt.
The legislation would also impose annual limits on the volume of DTC wine purchases per household and ensure that state alcohol taxes are applied to all shipments.
This is not the first attempt to introduce DTC wine shipment laws in Delaware. Over the past 15 years, multiple proposals have been introduced but ultimately failed to gain enough support. Lobbying from liquor retailers, distributors, and unionized workers has played a role in halting progress, with opponents arguing that DTC sales could undercut retail businesses.