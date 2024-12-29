WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware leaders are paying tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away Sunday, reflecting on his legacy of service, faith, and commitment to human rights.
From his tenure in the White House to his decades of work through The Carter Center, Carter is being remembered as a model of integrity and compassion.
Senator Tom Carper
U.S. Senator Tom Carper highlighted Carter’s lifelong dedication to service, both in and out of office.
“President Carter was a man of unquestionable honor and integrity. From his time as a Navy midshipman to his years providing leadership from the White House, his life was defined by service,” Carper said in a statement. “I know his legacy will live on with the good and necessary work of The Carter Center. President Carter lived an exceptional life, and our nation is better off because of his exemplary service. Martha and I are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”
Governor John Carney
Governor John Carney praised Carter’s faith and commitment to peace and human rights, noting his impact far beyond his presidency.
“Today, Tracey and I learned the sad news of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. President Carter was a man of great faith, and that faith inspired his service as Governor of Georgia and later as President of the United States,” Carney said.
“He was perhaps best known for the work he did after leaving office. He was a champion for peace and human rights at home and around the globe and was recognized for his efforts with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. And he inspired many with the work he did for Habitat for Humanity well into his 90s. President Carter truly embodied what it means to be a public servant, and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”
Senator Chris Coons
U.S. Senator Chris Coons described Carter as a deeply ethical leader who continued to serve the world long after his presidency.
“President Carter was a profoundly decent and ethical man who served our country well during a difficult period,” Coons said.
“He was the most successful former president in my lifetime. Through The Carter Center, he made incredible strides toward the eradication of tropical diseases and, building on his legacy as president – particularly the Camp David Accords – promoted conflict resolution and peace-building efforts.”
Coons also reflected on Carter’s faith, noting, “A longtime Baptist deacon and Sunday school teacher, he never shied away from talking about his commitment to faith or its impact on his politics. I long admired him for his honesty and strong moral compass.”
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester called Carter’s passing a “giant loss” for the nation and honored his compassion and dedication to democracy.
“President Carter was a defender of human rights and democracy around the world, and he led a life full of compassion, grace, and community service,” Blunt Rochester shared in a statement. “I join our nation in praying for the Carter family at this time.”
President Joe Biden
President Biden spoke about Carter Sunday night, indicating there would be national honors for Carter in Washington.
"We may never see his like again. We'd all do well to try and be a little more like Jimmy Carter," Biden told the nation. "What Jimmy Carter is an example of...It's just simple decency. Simple decency. I think that's what the rest of the world looks to America for."