NEWARK, Del. — Former Delaware State Representative John Kowalko Jr., a longtime progressive voice in the General Assembly and champion for government transparency, has died at the age of 80.
Kowalko served in the Delaware House of Representatives for 16 years, representing the Newark-area district from 2006 until his retirement in 2022. During his tenure, he was known for his passionate advocacy for working people, open government, and progressive reforms that challenged the status quo in Dover.
Senate Democratic leadership, including Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, issued a joint statement praising Kowalko’s legacy.
"Perhaps above all else, John was a stalwart advocate for transparency and accountability — believing that government should be done by the people, for the people, and in plain view of the people we serve," a statement read. "He brought an activist’s heart to the Legislature that distinguished him as a driving force behind much of the progress we have made in Dover. May we all summon John’s courage when we need it most and honor his legacy by fighting for what is right.”
After retiring, Kowalko remained active in public affairs, continuing his longtime push for the creation of the Office of Inspector General — a goal he first championed nearly two decades earlier. Kowalko was present in August when Gov. Matt Meyer signed a bill creating that office.
"Whether he was fighting for stronger public schools, better healthcare, or greater accountability in government, John’s work always came from a place of genuine care for people and for our state," Gov. Matt Meyer said in a statement. "Delaware is better because of John Kowalko’s service and conviction."
House Democratic Caucus leadership also released a statement mourning Kowalko’s death.
“For 16 years, Representative Kowalko brought extraordinary passion and principle to his service in the Delaware House of Representatives,” said Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, and Majority Whip Ed Osienski in a joint statement. “John could always be counted on to challenge ideas, question assumptions, and to push all of us to think more critically about the choices we make and the impact they have on the lives of everyday Delawareans,” the statement continued.
Born in Philadelphia, Kowalko served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 24 years and worked as a machinist for over three decades, including 26 years at the Delaware City Refinery from 1978 to 2004.
Kowalko was 80 years old.