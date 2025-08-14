DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer on Thursday signed Senate Bill 4, establishing an independent Office of the Inspector General to oversee state government operations.
The new office will investigate allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement and whistleblower retaliation within state agencies. While it will not oversee legislative functions, it can review administrative operations of the General Assembly where allowed by the Delaware Constitution.
“By establishing an independent watchdog, we’re reinforcing our commitment to fiscal responsibility and ensuring every dollar of taxpayer funding is used as intended,” Meyer said.
The bill passed with bipartisan support. Sen. Laura Sturgeon, prime sponsor of SB 4, said the office “upholds the values of transparency, fairness, and integrity that must be the foundation of any democratic system.”
Rep. Cyndie Romer, House prime sponsor, added the office will ensure state agencies are held accountable and that “nothing falls through the cracks.”
Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn said the office is “necessary and long overdue.”
The Inspector General will be selected through a nonpartisan process according to the governor's office. A panel appointed by the Secretary of State will recommend candidates to the governor, who will nominate one for Senate confirmation. The position carries a five-year term and strict rules to prevent political influence.
The office will work with the State Auditor, Attorney General, and Public Integrity Commission and publish annual reports on investigations and recommendations.
Initial funding of about $1.5 million has been approved, and the office is expected to be operational within the next year.