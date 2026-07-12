Delaware libraries launch summer digital literacy program

DELAWARE - Delaware Libraries have launched a 10-week summer program to help residents build digital literacy skills.
According to the state, trained AmeriCorps VISTA Digital Literacy Specialists will provide walk-in assistance at 21 libraries across the state. The specialists can help with computer and technology questions, including completing online applications, navigating websites and developing basic digital skills.
As patrons become more comfortable with technology, Delaware officials says specialists can also connect them with free computer training programs and in-person classes offered through Delaware Libraries.
"Libraries are proud to expand their digital literacy specialist supports this summer with a presence in 21 Delaware Libraries," State Librarian Dr. Annie Norman says. "The digital landscape is ever evolving, and the Delaware Libraries stands at the ready to help Delawareans navigate AI, software skills, social media concepts, and more."
No appointment is required to meet with a specialist, says the state.
The specialists are trained to help with topics including essential software skills, workplace technology, artificial intelligence, basic computer skills, social media, internet safety, avoiding scams, using technology in daily life, LearningExpress and Northstar Certification.