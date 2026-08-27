DOVER, Del. - Delaware Libraries are devastated to hear of Dolly Parton’s passing.
According to the libraries, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is the world’s preeminent early childhood book-gifting program. In partnership with local affiliate partners, the program mails high quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five, at no cost to families.
The program has benefitted over 50,000 Delaware children and families and is still growing every day.
"The Delaware Libraries were honored to be a part of the Imagination Library state pilot program. It was an unbelievable honor to host Dolly at the historic Wilmington Public Library to celebrate the milestone of taking the program statewide." included the statement.