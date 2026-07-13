DOVER, Del. — Delaware Sports Lottery players can now place bets using new self-service sports wagering kiosks at all 89 Delaware Sports Lottery retailers and the state's three casinos.
The Delaware Lottery announced the rollout Monday, saying the kiosks have been installed at Delaware Park Casino, Bally's Dover and Harrington Raceway & Casino, along with every participating Sports Lottery retailer across the state. The kiosks are powered by Caesars Sportsbook for odds and betting options and were installed in partnership with Scientific Games.
The self-service kiosks give players an alternative to clerk-assisted betting while expanding the types of wagers available.
“As sports betting continues to grow in popularity, these self-service kiosks meet players where they are in terms of fitting wagering into their day as well as their particular preferences for wagering,” Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley said. “They can also support our loyal Sports Lottery Retailers by reducing staff workload and transaction times during peak periods. The Delaware Lottery is thrilled to provide players with this new opportunity to make wagering more convenient, accessible and exciting.”
The new kiosks allow players to place prop bets, Same Game Parlays, live in-game wagers and multisport parlays on a single ticket. They also include Quick Picks and a Select-Your-Own-Spread feature.
Other features include a QR code that lets players check ticket results and view details about payouts or losing selections. A Bet Ahead option allows players to build a wager online, receive a six-digit code and then complete the transaction at a participating self-service kiosk by reviewing the bet, paying and printing the ticket.
A complete list of Delaware Sports Lottery retailers is available at delottery.com/sports-lottery/locations.