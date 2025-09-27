A Harrington man is facing DUI and vehicular assault charges after a Greenwood crash injured five people, including a child.

GREENWOOD, Del. - A Harrington man is facing multiple charges, including vehicular assault and driving under the influence. According to Delaware State Police the late night crash in Greenwood injured five people. 

Troopers responded to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 on Hickman Road. According to state police, 27-year-old Ivory Brown was behind the wheel of a Ford Edge that veered off the road near Woodbridge Road, entered a ditch, then overturned several times.

DSP say two of the car's five passengers, the 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Milford were ejected from the SUV and suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Three others, including two 19-year-old men and a 6-year-old child, were treated for minor injuries.

Troopers at the scene said Brown showed signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol. According to police, he was treated by EMS but declined hospital transport. After failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody.

Delaware State Police say Brown is charged with:

  • Two counts of first-degree vehicular assault (DUI-related)

  • Three counts of second-degree vehicular assault (DUI-related)

  • Endangering the welfare of a child while driving under the influence

  • DUI

  • Driving while suspended or revoked

  • Additional traffic offenses

According to police, Brown was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,402 secured bond.

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

