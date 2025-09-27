GREENWOOD, Del. - A Harrington man is facing multiple charges, including vehicular assault and driving under the influence. According to Delaware State Police the late night crash in Greenwood injured five people.
Troopers responded to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 on Hickman Road. According to state police, 27-year-old Ivory Brown was behind the wheel of a Ford Edge that veered off the road near Woodbridge Road, entered a ditch, then overturned several times.
DSP say two of the car's five passengers, the 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Milford were ejected from the SUV and suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.
Three others, including two 19-year-old men and a 6-year-old child, were treated for minor injuries.
Troopers at the scene said Brown showed signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol. According to police, he was treated by EMS but declined hospital transport. After failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody.
Delaware State Police say Brown is charged with:
Two counts of first-degree vehicular assault (DUI-related)
Three counts of second-degree vehicular assault (DUI-related)
Endangering the welfare of a child while driving under the influence
DUI
Driving while suspended or revoked
Additional traffic offenses
According to police, Brown was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,402 secured bond.