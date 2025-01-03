DELAWARE- Delaware’s first Marijuana Commissioner, Robert Coupe, is stepping down after overseeing the establishment of the state’s regulated recreational marijuana market. Coupe will transition to a role in the private sector.
Coupe led the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, which was created under the Delaware Marijuana Control Act that took effect in 2023. During his tenure, the office distributed licenses for cultivation, manufacturing, retail, and testing facilities and merged the state’s medical marijuana program with the adult-use market.
In addition to regulatory efforts, Coupe oversaw social equity workshops aimed at providing guidance on legal, financial, and business matters for individuals seeking social equity licenses.
Coupe’s career in public service spanned four decades, including roles as Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and Commissioner of the Department of Correction.
“It has been an honor to serve in this role,” Coupe said in a statement. “I’m grateful for all the people who supported me throughout this journey.”
Gov. John Carney praised Coupe for his decades of service, saying, “Few are more well-respected and committed to Delaware than Rob Coupe.”
He will next serve as Chief of Staff at CRx Construction in Rehoboth Beach.