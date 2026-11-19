MILFORD, Del. - Delaware health leaders and stroke survivors gathered at Bayhealth’s Sussex Campus on Thursday to mark 10 years of the state’s Stroke System of Care and launch a new initiative aimed at helping recognize stroke warning signs and seek immediate treatment.
The initiative, called Stroke Smart Delaware, focuses on educating people about stroke symptoms and the importance of calling 911.
“In large strokes, for every minute that a stroke goes untreated, about 2 million brain cells die,” said Dr. Harrison Hines, director of Delaware Public Health.
Stroke rates are particularly high in Sussex County. According to 2025 data from the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Registry and Delaware Population Consortium, Sussex County recorded approximately 372 strokes per 100,000 residents, compared with 309 statewide.
Kimberly Holmes, stroke program coordinator at Bayhealth, emphasized the importance of acting quickly.
“Please don’t second guess. Please don’t wait for it to go away,” Holmes said. “What we need is for you to come to the hospital. Let us assess you. Let us run the test.”
Health professionals encourage people to remember the acronym BE FAST to recognize stroke symptoms:
- B - Balance: Sudden loss of balance
- E - Eyes: Sudden vision changes
- F - Face: Facial drooping
- A - Arms: Arm weakness or numbness
- S - Speech: Trouble speaking or confusion
- T - Time: Call 911 immediately
Stroke Smart Delaware will provide education and outreach through schools, businesses, senior communities and health care organizations statewide, including rural and underserved areas.