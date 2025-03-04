NEW CASTLE, Del. – Cash tolls at the Delaware Memorial Bridge will increase on April 1, as part of a two-phase toll adjustment plan. Passenger vehicles paying cash will see a $1 increase, while commercial vehicles will pay an additional $1 per axle.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority said drivers using E-ZPass will not be affected by the toll increase, including those enrolled in commuter or frequent traveler discount plans. Approximately 79 percent of bridge customers will not be impacted with this new toll rate, according to DRBA.
The goal of this initial phase is to encourage bridge users to convert to E-ZPass. Neighboring toll agencies are expected to proceed with cashless tolling operations soon and the Authority needs to be prepared for that eventuality.
The second phase of the toll increase is expected no earlier than Jan. 1, 2027, and could impact all toll classifications. The revenue generated from tolls will help fund more than $550 million in infrastructure projects over the next five years, including:
- Bridge paint removal and recoating – $37.1 million
- Suspension rope replacement – $11.5 million
- Bridge steelwork repairs – $52.7 million
- Worker safety/fall protection upgrades – $11 million
- Ship collision protection system – $30 million
- Cashless tolling implementation – $21 million
- Route 295 bridge widening – $11.5 million
- Cape May–Lewes Ferry new vessel program – $60 million