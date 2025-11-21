DOVER, Del.- Delaware is now accepting applications for its first Inspector General, a new independent position created to strengthen oversight and improve public trust in state government.
The application period opened Nov. 17 and runs through Dec. 15, 2025, according to the Delaware Department of State. The Office of Inspector General was established through Senate Bill 4 with a mission to ensure honesty, efficiency and accountability across state agencies.
Gov. Matt Meyer called the creation of the office “a major step toward a more open, accountable, and trustworthy state government.”
“We are looking for applicants with unquestionable integrity, deep experience in oversight or investigations, and a demonstrated commitment to public service,” Meyer said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to help build an office from the ground up.”
The Inspector General will be responsible for investigating waste, fraud, abuse, mismanagement and corruption within state government. The office will also work with agencies including the Attorney General and State Auditor to share information and coordinate investigations. Findings will be reported publicly to the Governor, Attorney General and General Assembly.
State officials emphasized that the new office will not replace existing oversight agencies but will collaborate with them to improve government accountability.
A Selection Panel will vet applicants and recommend three finalists to the Governor, who will nominate one candidate for confirmation.
Panel members will include representatives from the Attorney General’s Office, the General Assembly, the Secretary of State, the Delaware State Bar Association, the Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police, the NAACP Delaware State Conference, the League of Women Voters of Delaware, the Delaware Coalition for Open Government and three public members appointed by the Governor.
Applicants with experience in investigations, oversight or government transparency are encouraged to apply.