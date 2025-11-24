DELAWARE - The Delaware Nurses Association and six state-based specialty nursing organizations are voicing opposition to a proposed U.S. Department of Education rule that would exclude nursing from the list of recognized “professional” degrees eligible for higher federal student loan caps.
The proposed federal regulation would continue allowing graduate students in fields like medicine, law, dentistry and veterinary science to access higher federal loan limits, but it would not do the same for advanced nursing programs. Nursing advocates say that exclusion threatens to devalue the profession and worsen ongoing workforce shortages.
“This proposal is a direct threat to the future of our profession,” said Dr. Kathleen W. Neal, PhD, RN, President of the Delaware Nurses Association. “By excluding nurses from the professional degree designation, the Department of
Education is sending a harmful message that undermines the value of advanced nursing education and the critical role nurses play in our healthcare system.”
Organizations joining the Delaware Nurses Association in opposition include the Delaware Coalition of Nurse Practitioners, Delaware Association of Nurse Anesthetists, Delaware Emergency Nurses Association, Delaware School Nurses Association, Black Nurses Rock Delaware Chapter and the Delaware Organization for Nursing Leadership.
According to the groups, graduate programs for Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Anesthetists, Clinical Nurse Specialists and Nurse Midwives require significant academic and clinical training that is on par with other professional degrees. These programs are essential for expanding access to care and reducing healthcare disparities, particularly in underserved communities, say advocates.
Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer also weighed in, saying the proposal could severely limit access to graduate nursing education for aspiring healthcare workers, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“Amid crisis level costs and severe workforce shortages, nurses remain the essential pillars of modern care, a fact the pandemic made unmistakably clear,” said Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer. “The federal decision to stop recognizing these healthcare heroes as professionals will only make it harder to expand access, lower costs, and grow a strong workforce, leaving aspiring nurses with even greater obstacles to advancing their careers.”
The DNA calls on the U.S. Department of Education to revise the proposed rule to include nursing among the professional degrees eligible for higher federal loan limits. The group is urging the public and nursing community to take action by signing a national petition and submitting formal comments to the Department of Education when the public comment period opens.