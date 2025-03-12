Delaware officials urge locals to avoid outdoor burning amid increased wildfire risk

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Forest Service is urging people to avoid outdoor burning as dry conditions and strong winds continue to increase wildfire risk across the state. Officials report that the ongoing drought and current weather patterns have led to a surge in wildfires in all three counties.
The National Weather Service, in collaboration with state wildfire supervisors, recently issued a special weather statement warning of the elevated fire danger. According to State Forester Kyle Hoyd, Delaware is currently experiencing conditions that make wildfires more likely and more severe.
“Many people assume summer is the most dangerous time for wildfires, but in Delaware, the greatest risk comes in the fall and early spring when vegetation is dormant, and fine fuels are extremely dry,” said Hoyd. “This is the worst I have seen for fine fuel issues in my 20 years with the Delaware Forest Service. Just last week, we responded to a wildfire where flames reached the crowns of 30 to 50-foot trees. It’s critical that residents take these warnings seriously to protect themselves, their neighbors, and their communities.”
Drought Conditions Driving Wildfire Activity
Despite recent rainfall, Delaware’s dry vegetation remains a serious fire hazard. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 46.4% of the state is experiencing moderate drought, while 53.6% is classified under severe drought conditions. Officials say that trees entered dormancy last fall with a significant water deficit, and low humidity throughout the winter has made them more susceptible to fire.
“This is something the Northeast hasn’t experienced before at this level,” said Delaware Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper. “If this drought cycle doesn’t break soon, we will continue to see an increase in wildfires—and not just the surface fires we’re used to battling.”
Between November 2024 and February 2025, Delaware saw more than 420 outdoor fires, with the Delaware Forest Service responding to 15 of them. The agency noted a sharp increase in wildfire activity, having handled 22 wildfires in 2024 compared to an annual average of just five from 2020 to 2023.
“With this increased fire activity, our staff is on-call around the clock, maintaining equipment and responding when needed,” said Topper. “Looking at the surge in wildfire incidents over the past five years—especially in 2024 and already this year—there is real concern about how our small staff can continue to meet these demands. If this trend continues, we will need the Delaware Forest Service to be fully staffed and have up-to-date equipment to ensure firefighter safety in larger wildfires.”
Preparing for Peak Wildfire Season
Officials warn that Delaware’s peak wildfire season, which typically occurs from mid-April to early May, is still ahead. Wildfire supervisors have already responded to two fires each month in early 2025 and four in March alone, and they say the dry conditions show no sign of improving.
The Delaware Forest Service is urging homeowners to take steps to reduce fire risk, including creating defensible space around their properties. Officials recommend the following precautions:
0 to 5 Feet from Home:
- Clear roofs and gutters of leaves, pine needles, and debris.
- Repair or replace loose shingles to prevent embers from entering the home.
- Remove flammable materials such as mulch, dry plants, and firewood near exterior walls.
- Keep areas under stairs, decks, and porches free of debris.
5 to 30 Feet from Home:
- Trim vegetation beneath trees to prevent fire from reaching tree canopies.
- Keep grass mowed to four inches or less.
- Ensure tree canopies are at least 10 feet from any structure.
- Arrange trees and shrubs in small clusters to limit fire spread.
- Use driveways, patios, and sidewalks as natural firebreaks.
State officials stress that these preventative measures are crucial as the wildfire threat continues. Residents are encouraged to follow fire safety guidelines and avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.
For more information, visit the Delaware Forest Service website or contact local fire officials.