Scam example

Delaware State Police and court officials are warning about a scam text posing as a court notice that urges recipients to scan a QR code to pay fake traffic or toll violations. (State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts)

DELAWARE — Delaware State Police and court officials are warning residents about a widespread text message scam falsely claiming to be from the Justice of the Peace Court.

Authorities said the messages, reported across the state, appear as a “Final Notice – Court Enforcement Action” and urge recipients to scan a QR code to resolve supposed overdue traffic or toll violations. Officials stressed the notices are fraudulent and part of a scam also seen recently in neighboring states.

Sean O’Sullivan, chief of community relations for the Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts, said the messages are not legitimate and warned recipients not to download the full text or scan any QR codes included.

Police and court officials emphasized that the Justice of the Peace Court does not issue violation notices by text or email, and legitimate electronic toll or speeding violations are sent through the mail.

Residents are urged to report the messages as junk, avoid clicking links or providing payment information, and contact the court directly if they have concerns about a pending case.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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