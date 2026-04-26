DELAWARE — Delaware State Police and court officials are warning residents about a widespread text message scam falsely claiming to be from the Justice of the Peace Court.
Authorities said the messages, reported across the state, appear as a “Final Notice – Court Enforcement Action” and urge recipients to scan a QR code to resolve supposed overdue traffic or toll violations. Officials stressed the notices are fraudulent and part of a scam also seen recently in neighboring states.
Sean O’Sullivan, chief of community relations for the Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts, said the messages are not legitimate and warned recipients not to download the full text or scan any QR codes included.
Police and court officials emphasized that the Justice of the Peace Court does not issue violation notices by text or email, and legitimate electronic toll or speeding violations are sent through the mail.
Residents are urged to report the messages as junk, avoid clicking links or providing payment information, and contact the court directly if they have concerns about a pending case.