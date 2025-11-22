Delaware OHS launches statewide holiday road safety campaign

DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety kicked off its annual statewide winter holiday road safety campaign on Wednesday, highlighting a multitiered effort to reduce crashes during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
The event celebrated the return of the Sober Rides ride-share voucher program, which offers vouchers of up to $20 through Lyft and Uber during designated times, including Thanksgiving Eve on Nov. 26.
OHS also unveiled creative materials supporting its Safe Holiday Travels initiative, which promotes best practices related to impaired driving, speeding, occupant protection, distracted driving and pedestrian safety.
Breakthru Delaware hosted the event at its Middletown location for the second consecutive year as the top sponsor of the Sober Rides program. Speakers included OHS Director Sharon Bryson, Executive Vice President Tim Daning of Breakthru Delaware, Hardy and Delaware State Police Colonel William Crotty, each offering remarks and statistics outlining the need for the campaign.