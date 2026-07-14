This article has been updated to include more cooling centers.
DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services will open cooling centers across the state from Wednesday, July 15, through Friday, July 17, as temperatures are expected to climb above 90 degrees for several consecutive days.
The cooling centers will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, providing air-conditioned spaces where people can cool off and stay hydrated during the extreme heat.
The state's cooling center locations include:
Sussex County
- Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford St., Georgetown: 302-515-3004
- County Admin Building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown: 302-855-7742 (M-F 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Milton Library, 121 Union St., Milton: 302-855-1975 (10 a.m.-7 p.m. M, Tues; 10 a.m-6 p.m. W, Thu; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. F; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.)
- South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach: 302-858-5518 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. M, Tues; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. W, Thu; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. F; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat)
- Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar St., Laurel: 302-875-8402
- Greenwood Library, 100 Mill St., Greenwood: 302-855-1242 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. M, W, Thu; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. F; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.)
- Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford: 302-628-7000
Kent County
- Smyrna State Service Center, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna: 302-514-4503
- Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover: 302-857-5000
New Castle County
- Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont: 302-792-6505
- DHSS Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington: 302-434-3340
- Churchman's Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle: 302-395-6500
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Road, Newark: 302-283-7500
Sussex County paramedics will make routine stops at the county facilities, during the anticipated heat wave to address any heat-related questions and concerns. Also, free, water bottles will be available during this period. For the latest status on County ‘cooling stations’, the public can call (302) 855-1969.