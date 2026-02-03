DELAWARE -Gov. Matt Meyer (D) and the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy announced the opening of the nomination process for the 2026 Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and the She’s On Her Way Awards.
Nomination forms are available online. The deadline to submit nominations is midnight on April 2.
“Delaware’s history and future are shaped by extraordinary women who lead, serve, and lift up their communities every day,” Meyer said. “The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and the She’s On Her Way Awards give us the opportunity to recognize both the trailblazers whose legacies endure and the young leaders who are already making a difference. I encourage Delawareans across the state to nominate the women whose impact deserves to be celebrated.”
The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1981 and recognizes lifetime achievements of remarkable Delaware women. The honor also aims to foster understanding and appreciation for the contributions of women across the First State.
Nominees must have lived in Delaware for at least 10 years, either currently or in the past, and must have accomplishments that leave a lasting legacy. The Hall of Fame Committee reviews applications and selects inductees each year. The induction ceremony is planned for fall 2026.
As part of the induction celebration, the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy commissions a watercolor portrait of each Hall of Fame member. More than 170 portraits are on display in the lobby of ChristianaCare’s Center for Heart and Vascular Health at 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road in Newark. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours.
The office also maintains a website featuring portraits and biographies of all Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame members.
The She’s On Her Way Awards, organized by the Delaware Commission for Women, recognize achievements of young women leaders who are making a difference in Delaware. Nominees must be between 18 and 30 years old by June 30, and must have lived in Delaware for at least three years.
According to the announcement, nominees should exemplify integrity, leadership and a commitment to strengthening their community.