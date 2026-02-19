DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Division of Paid Leave says claim payments are temporarily delayed because of a LaborFirst system error, affecting people enrolled in the state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program.
In an announcement, the division said once the issue is resolved, all claimants impacted by the delay will receive payment when the next round of claim payments is distributed. The payment will include any missed payments.
"We understand the importance of receiving timely payments and recognize the potential impact on you and your family," a post on the website reads. "We appreciate your patience as we work diligently to resolve this issue."
According to a post from the Delaware State Senate Democratic Caucus, this affects 300 people. The caucus said payments are expected to resume February 26th.
It's not clear how long the portal has been down. CoastTV reached out to the Department of Labor for an answer and has not heard back.
The caucus said the Department of Labor has determined the problem to be an isolated issue related to the deployment of new technology and has assured lawmakers there are no issues with the solvency or integrity of the Paid Leave Trust Fund.
“Constituents should continue to file claims as needed,” the caucus said.
According to the Department of Labor, the Delaware’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program began offering benefits Jan. 1, 2026. The program provides paid time off for eligible workers who need to care for a new child, support a seriously ill family member, or address their own medical needs without losing income. Eligible workers may take up to 12 weeks of paid leave per year for parental leave, and six weeks for medical or caregiver leave. The benefit replaces about 80% of a worker’s average weekly wage, with a maximum weekly payment of up to $900 for 2026 and 2027.
Contributions toward the program began Jan. 1, 2025. Most Delaware employers with 10 or more employees are required to participate in the state-run system, though smaller businesses have limited obligations.
The Delaware Department of Labor also announced it will not charge penalties or interest on any 2025 quarterly PFML hours and wage submissions and contribution payments, as long as they are submitted by March 31, 2026. The deadline represents 60 days after the normal due date for fourth-quarter payments.