WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer announced a pilot program Wednesday that will allow some students to use their school-issued student IDs as library cards, aiming to make books and other learning resources easier to access.
The program, developed through the Governor’s Office, Delaware Division of Libraries, Colonial School District and New Castle County Libraries, will begin with students at Eisenberg Elementary School during the 2026-27 school year.
Meyer announced the initiative during an event at the school recognizing September as Literacy Month and Library Card Sign-Up Month.
“Improving literacy is not the responsibility of one school, one library or one state agency,” Meyer said. “It takes all of us working together to make sure every Delawarean has the tools and opportunities to become a confident reader. Fewer forms, fewer hurdles and fewer delays mean more time for kids to read, learn and discover what they are capable of when government has their back.”
Under the program, participating students will not need to complete a separate library card application. Once their student IDs are issued, they will be able to use them to access library services.
The program is intended to reduce administrative steps that can delay students’ access to books, research materials and other educational resources. Instead of requiring another application, permission form or trip to obtain a library card, access will be tied to an identification system students already use.
The pilot will initially involve Eisenberg Elementary School and Delaware Libraries, particularly the Route 9 and New Castle libraries serving the surrounding area.
According to the governor’s announcement, the administration hopes the pilot can serve as a model for other Delaware school districts and libraries interested in creating similar partnerships.
Meyer also signed a proclamation recognizing September as Literacy Month and Library Card Sign-Up Month in Delaware.