LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly bicycle crash that happened on Oct. 6 in Laurel.
Around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 6, a Van Hool Charter Bus was heading south on Route 13, near the area of Gordy Road. At the same time, a bicycle was also traveling south on Route 13 on the shoulder.
Police said a preliminary investigation found the bicycle crossed all lanes of traffic to get in the left-turn lane. In the process, it crossed in front of the Charter Bus. Police said the bus tried to avoid hitting the cyclist, but it couldn't.
The bicyclist was 69-year-old Lawrence Schreiber from Laurel. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died on Oct. 11. Police said this was due to injuries from the crash.
The driver of the bus and all passengers were not injured. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them with information.