MILLSBORO, Del. — The incident details from a June 23 standoff are now public. The report concluded the police officer who fired his gun did not violate any laws or policies.
The incident began shortly after midnight when the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for 49-year-old Jason Arnold who was believed to be armed and traveling from Dagsboro to Millsboro. He had made threats to harm himself, his ex-wife, and her boyfriend.
Millsboro Police Lt. Moyer spotted Arnold's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. According to the report, Arnold did not comply and sped away, leading officers on a chase that ended in the front yard of his ex-wife’s home.
The report states that Arnold exited his vehicle armed with an AR-15 rifle and opened fire on Lt. Moyer, firing 12 rounds as Moyer sought cover behind his patrol vehicle.
A Delaware State Police Trooper arrived on scene and returned fire. The report says arnold then ran to the back of the house and entered through a rear entrance.
After several hours with no response from Arnold the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team entered the home. Inside, they found Arnold dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had also sustained three minor gunshot wounds during the exchange with officers.
No officers were injured during the incident.