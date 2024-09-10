DELAWARE- The Delaware Primary Election is underway and there are terms of eligibility and things to bring to keep in mind ahead of casting the ballot.
Generally, you are able to vote in the election Tuesday if you are:
- A citizen of the United States
- A resident of Delaware
- Will be 18 years old by the date of the General Election
- Registered for a political party (Visit ivote.de.gov to verify your voter registration status)
- A person with a previous conviction on their record who has served their time, including some people with felonies
Before going to the polls:
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- You must vote at your designated polling location (ivote.de.gov)
- Bring a form ID such as a valid state-issued photo ID, utility bill, paycheck or any government document with the a name and address
- If you do not have one of the previously mentioned forms of ID, you can sign an affidavit of affirmation that you are the person listed on the election district record
- Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the Department of Elections office in your county of residence by 8 p.m.
For updated results for after the polling places close, check out coasttv.com/decision2024 .