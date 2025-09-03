DOVER, Del. - The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner is reporting strong results from the first month of recreational marijuana sales in Delaware, suggesting it was a successful launch for adult-use cannabis.
August saw steady growth across Kent, Sussex and New Castle counties. The office said Delaware consumers showed a broad variety of interest in products purchased, including flower, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures and topicals.
In just the first month, the sales reflected high demand. According to the OMC these numbers are laying a solid foundation for the first state’s cannabis industry.
The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner reported $7.35 million in total retail sales, with 55 percent of those sales being exclusively usable cannabis, or "flower."