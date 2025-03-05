Delaware Republicans push to scale back green energy and EV mandates

DOVER, Del.- House and Senate Republicans in Delaware have introduced a set of bills aimed at shifting the state’s energy policies. Joseph Fulgham, from the House Republican Caucus, said their goal is to address what they see as issues in current energy laws.
One of the bills, sponsored by Rep. Mike Smith, focuses on the Renewable Portfolio Standard, which requires utilities to source a certain percentage of their electricity from renewables. Right now, that requirement is at 25% and set to increase to 40% by 2035. Smith pointed out that Delaware doesn’t produce enough renewable energy to meet these goals and that utilities have been paying about $13 million a year in compliance fees—costs passed on to consumers. His proposal would lower the renewable energy requirement to 10% and freeze it there for 10 years.
Another bill, sponsored by Rep. Lyndon Yearick, would remove the state’s requirement for automakers to deliver a rising percentage of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) to Delaware dealerships. Starting in fall 2026, 43% of new cars and trucks sent to Delaware would need to be ZEVs, increasing to 82% by 2032. Yearick said this is unfair to consumers and burdens the electric grid, which is already in need of upgrades.
Many of these proposals are a direct response to environmental laws passed during former Governor John Carney’s second term. In 2023, Delaware adopted policies similar to California’s climate laws. At the time, Carney defended the move, saying, “Climate change threatens our tourism industry, our agricultural industry, the health of our citizens, and the financial well-being of our local, county, and state governments.”
Because Republicans are in the minority in both chambers of the General Assembly, passing these bills will be a challenge.