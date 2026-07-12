DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Restaurant Association has announced a new category for its annual Cornerstone Awards: the Excellence in Service Award.
The association says the award recognizes hospitality professionals, including servers, bartenders, hosts, managers, bussers and other front-line team members, for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to exceptional service.
Restaurant owners, coworkers, guests and community members are invited to nominate hospitality professionals who go above and beyond to create exceptional dining experiences.
Nominations are open through July 31. After the nomination period, the public will vote for finalists throughout August.
The winner will be honored during the Cornerstone Awards ceremony on Oct. 5, says the association.
"This award is about recognizing the people who make our industry exceptional every day," Delaware Restaurant Association President and CEO Carrie Leishman said. "Our hospitality professionals are the cornerstone of every great guest experience, and we're excited to give the community an opportunity to celebrate them."
The awards ceremony will be held Oct. 5 at The Chancery Market in Wilmington. The association says tickets are available now.