DELAWARE - The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has awarded $12.5 million for conservation and restoration in the Delaware River Watershed.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has announced up to $12.5 million in funding from 30 Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund awards. Officials with the Delaware River Watershed note that grantees have also dedicated almost $17 million in funds, for a total of $29.3 million.
These funds will support efforts to restore and protect land and marine resources.
“This $12.5 million investment will protect clean drinking water for 14.2 million people, restore critical habitat, and expand access to the outdoors across the Delaware River Watershed,” said Meagan Birkenmaier, Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed. “We’re proud that more than half of the funded projects are led by Coalition members, demonstrating the strength and impact of our network across the watershed.”
Some officials say funding from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund allows them to not only complete cleanup efforts, but also conduct research.
“The ongoing support from the DWCF allows the Academy of Natural Sciences to conduct important research into the ecology of the Delaware Basin. Their funding is key to our continuing efforts to understand and advise on the management of dams and fish populations in the Cooper River,” said Dr. David Keller, Director of the Fisheries Department at the Academy of Natural Sciences’ Patrick Center for Environmental Research.
These efforts look to accomplish the objectives of the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act.