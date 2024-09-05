DELAWARE - The Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024, introduced by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen has been signed by Gov. John Carney after passing unanimously through all committees.
According to the National Wildlife Federation, the law authorizes the State Energy Office at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Delaware Public Service Commission and the Delaware Renewable Energy Task Force to procure solicitations for between 800 to 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind energy.
"To reiterate, this legislation does not automatically give the green light for any offshore wind projects. What it does do is establish the specific terms and conditions under which the State of Delaware will be willing to permit a qualified and experienced developer to move forward with a cost-effective offshore wind farm project, securing a cleaner and more sustainable environment for future generations," said Sen. Hansen.
The Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 also prioritizes pricing, specifying that the state cannot move forward with contract negotiations unless a bid is returned with a price at or below 110 percent of the Delaware Benchmark Price.
All of this comes after the U.S. Department of the Interior for Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the approval of the country’s tenth commercial large-scale offshore wind energy project that would be off of Delmarva's coast. This project has posed pushback from Fenwick Island and Ocean City and potential legal action.