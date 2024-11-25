Short-term rental taxes

A property available for rent in Rehoboth Beach.

DELAWARE - Vacationers planning to stay in Delaware’s short-term rental properties next year should prepare for higher costs.

A new 4.5 percent tax increase on rentals like Airbnb and VRBO will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, adding to already existing rental taxes.

For example, a $400-per-night rental booked for five nights will cost an additional $90 under the new tax.

The jump has sparked mixed reactions. “I can see that being a bit of sticker shock,” said Andrew Bailey. “I would have expected something like that to be implemented gradually.”

Rehoboth’s rental tax will effectively rise from 3 percent to 7.5 percent, a significant shift for a popular tourist destination.

“People will still come to Rehoboth,” said local Barbara Lindner. “They’ll pay the fee, but they’ll be annoyed.”

The tax is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, giving renters and property owners time to adjust before it becomes a permanent part of planning Delaware beach vacations.

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

